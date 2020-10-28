UVM celebrates milestone testing numbers, 100,000 administered

The University of Vermont is in the spotlight as it administered its 100,000th COVID test.

Nearly 10,000 students are tested every week, which has helped UVM achieve a weekly positivity rate of .01 percent.

“I find it relieving because I like knowing that I’m negative every week and knowing that I’m not infecting people that I care about,” said UVM freshman Emily Scarbrough.

Scarbrough was the recipient of test number 100,000.

Mayor Miro Weinberger visited the campus Tuesday, thanking UVM students for their commitment and compliance with state and university guidelines.

“I think it happens a lot in college towns that there are complaints about student behavior and I think there has not been enough attention to what a great job UVM students have done throughout the time since they’ve been back and that’s what today is about,” said Weinberger.

Another first year student said he’s tested negative every week since the start of school. On Tuesdays, he lines up, swabs his nose, and he’s out in matter of minutes.

“I think it was just a little alien to schedule that every week but it’s become pretty routine. I don’t mind it at all, it takes less than five minutes,” said freshman Will Rockett.

President Garimella applauded the students for learning how to navigate this school year safely.

But he said it’s only one part of the equation; masking, social distancing, and good hygiene also play a part.

“That’s how you achieve 100,000 tests, that’s how you have a weekly positivity rate of 0.01%, and that’s how you have a successful fall semester,” said Garimella.

