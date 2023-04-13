Big Change Roundup for Kids is happening right now. It is the largest signature fundraiser for University of Vermont Children’s Hospital. Donations are being taken through April 21.

Double your impact by donating from noon today through noon on Friday, April 14th. During these next several hours all donations will be matched by Med Associated Inc.

Goto bigchangeroundup.org and click the ‘donate’ button.

Big Change Roundup wraps up with a radiothon finale next week on WOKO FM 98.9. The radiothon is next Wednesday April 19 & Thursday April 20 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m and next Friday April 21 from 6 a.m. to noon. The final total will be announced at noon on WOKO FM 98.9.