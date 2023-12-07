Burlington, VT– Kids in the hospital got a special holiday surprise Thursday morning: a visit from Santa Claus and some brand-new presents.

A December tradition brings joy to the University of Vermont Childrens Hospital. Kids were surprised when they looked outside their windows, spotting Santa himself.

But he wasn’t flown in by reindeer; he was dropped off by a helicopter.

Linnea Fargo, who works in the Children’s Specialty Clinic, says it was a jolly day for the kids.

“I have all the kids very excited in the clinic waiting for Santa to come and meet him,” says Fargo.

For the 17th year in a row, border patrol agents from the Swanton Sector escorted Santa inside. It all started when an agent had a sick child in the hospital over the holidays.

“It’s just really nice for them to be able to see Santa, it’s hard to be in the hospital around Christmas, and anything to make it seem more normal is really nice,” says Fargo.

“It makes me sad they have to spend this time on a yearly basis, but it prolongs their lives, it’s the little joy that they give, and you see the smile,” says Santa Claus.

Santa says he enjoys seeing the kids each year, as many of them felt the holiday cheer.

Not all the presents came from Santa’s workshop. The community donated presents as well.

“As times are tougher these days, it’s harder for some people to spend money on presents, because Santa can’t make all of them. The community, when it steps up, it’s great,” says Santa.