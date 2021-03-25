UVM clinical psychologist creates app that could help with panic attacks

Clinical psychologist at the University of Vermont, Dr. Ellen McGinnis suffered from panic attacks in graduate school after having a medical issue with her lungs.

“That’s what started it for me, but then once I knew they were panic attacks I continued to have them because it was that worry of what’s happening to my body,” Dr. McGinnis said.

She created the app PanicMechanic with her husband, to help people take control. When you open the app, it will prompt you to place your finger on your phone’s video camera.

“So you’re able to see my heart rate is going up right now and contextualizing that makes sense because I am feeling very anxious,” Dr. McGinnis said.

Several times throughout the attack, your body’s panic response will be recorded. The app asks you to rate your anxiety on a scale of 1-10.

“Watching it and tracking it and noticing that it’s happening to your body actually helps decrease it,” Dr. McGinnis said.

Students at UVM are helping with the app. Sarah Horrigan is a student at the university and said she uses the app.

“I honestly feel like it reduced the amount of time i was in my panic attack and it made me feel like there was an end to it,” Horrigan said.

Horrigan said the app helps her understand why she’s having a panic attack.

“I sometimes get overwhelmed and it just hits me all at once, and then I go into a little bit of a panic attack,” Horrigan said.

Skylar Bagdon is a student who is helping with the app. He hasn’t experienced a panic attack but many of his friends have.

“What gets really scary is the uncertainty of it,” Bagdon said. “I can say though my own experience even though it’s not panic attack specific, my own experiences with mental health, that sometimes it’s the uncertainty of it that is really destabilizing.”