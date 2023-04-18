Burlington, VT – On Tuesday, the University of Vermont unveiled its Comprehensive Sustainability Plan, charting a path to carbon neutrality by 2030.

The plan includes strategies the university will enforce to reduce emissions and increase energy efficiency, according to UVM’s announcement.

“Our Comprehensive Sustainability Plan being unveiled today amplifies the excellent work already underway across campus and sets a number of important new goals – carbon neutrality by 2030 being chief among them – coupled with strategies for achieving them. We’re excited to have this path in front of us,” UVM President Suresh Garimella said in a statement.

In order to balance emissions reduction with the demands of New England’s climate, UVM is collaborating with Vermont Gas Systems to explore the viability of deploying geothermal energy technology at select locations on campus.

“VGS is excited to support UVM’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions,” Vermont Gas Systems President and CEO Neale Lunderville said in a statement.

The CSP aims to decrease UVM’s greenhouse gas emissions to 60% below 2007 levels by next year. For indirect emissions such as travel, the university will purchase local forest carbon offsets through the Vermont Land Trust.

UVM intends to invest in local offsets in 2030 to address any remaining emissions, after reducing existing emissions levels.