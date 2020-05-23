UVM ER Doctor fired, now facing federal charges

The University of Vermont Medical Center has fired an ER doctor, who is now facing federal child porn charges.

Dr. Eike Blohm, 37 of South Burlington, was in court on Friday.

Blohm was initially arrested in April, after Burlington police got a call from hospital security after finding what they called a “KNOWYOURNANNY” camera in a staff bathroom.

According to U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan’s office, court records show more than 1,300 videos were found on the camera, and 21 of them showed a child bathing nude at another location.

Investigators also say they discovered over a hundred images of child porn, not involving that child, on Blohm’s iPad.

Blohm has been detained pending trial, he’s due next in federal court, June 1.