Burlington, VT – For the fifth-straight year, the University of Vermont is freezing tuition and fees and in a new move, the University is offering free tuition to some in-state families.

On Friday, the University of Vermont’s Board of Trustees approved freezing tuition and fees at current rates for a fifth consecutive academic year. The university is also keeping room and board fees at the same rate. President Suresh Garimella says the tuition freeze will save out-of-state students about $14,000 and in-state students will save around $6,000.

The University also announced the launch of UVM Promise. The new program guarantees full tuition to all Vermont students in households with incomes up to $60,000. The program will start with freshmen students entering next fall. President Garimella says “This UVM promise program will allow any Vermont family with an adjusted gross income – basically an income of less than 60,000 dollars will attend UVM without paying a penny in tuition or fees. Almost half of Vermont households will be able to send their children to UVM cost free.” President Garimella adds that a $10 million increase in the state’s base appropriation to the school was a driving force in making the UVM Promise possible.

President Garimella says UVM had more than 30,000 applications for the fall semester which is the most ever for the University and there is a higher percentage of accepted students. He says the increase in enrollment & renegotiating debts has helped fund the tuition freeze.