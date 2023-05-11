The University of Vermont Health Network has announced a new partnership with the soon-to-be Vermont state university.

The Health Network will partner with VTSU on their new respiratory therapy training program. This program will be the only course of its kind in Vermont.

At an announcement ceremony on Thursday, the University of Vermont’s Chief People Officer Jerald Novak said this program will bring essential education to our region.

The education and training will directly aid students who are pursuing careers as respiratory therapists. The program will be a two-year course starting this fall. It’s available for up to 25 students.