UVM Health Network confirms cyberattack



The University of Vermont Health Network confirmed Thursday that a cyberattack caused a system-wide IT outage that triggered appointment or care delays and the rescheduling of some patient procedures. The system is now working with the FBI and the Vermont Department of Public Safety to investigate the incident and it is unclear when their system will be fully restored and normal operations can resume.

“The attack has caused variable impacts at each of our affiliates. Staff are continuing to follow well-practiced standby procedures to ensure safe patient care. We understand the difficulty this causes for our patients and the community and apologize for the impact. There have been some changes to patient appointments and we are attempting to reach those patients who have been affected. We will continue to provide systems and patient service updates when they are available,” system spokesperson Neal Goswami said in a statement.

While some facilities within the system were largely unaffected, patients at Central Vermont Medical Center and Champlain Valley Physicians Center were told to expect delays, according to the system’s website. Some procedures at UVMMC had to be rescheduled and UVM Health’s patient portal, MyChart, remains unavailable.

Vermont Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling said that at this stage there’s not indication that patient records have been stolen, but because it is still fairly early in the response, it also can’t be ruled out.

In a statement, the FBI said, “FBI Albany can confirm we are investigating a potential cyber attack at UVM Health, along with our state and local partners. This is an active investigation, and we decline to comment further at this time.”