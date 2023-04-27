South Burlington, VT– Amid the current housing crisis, putting a roof over your head can be difficult. The University of Vermont Health Network is just one entity that feels that difficulty, as a lack of housing for healthcare workers impacts its staffing numbers. But in a new initiative, the Network built employee-dedicated apartments to work toward solving that issue.

The ribbon is cut at 303 Market Street in South Burlington, the UVM Health Network’s first investment in employee housing. Becky Kapsalis is in charge of talent Aquisition for the Network, and she notes the healthcare worker shortage and housing crisis is interconnected.

“Increasingly over the past couple of years, we’ve really had to source a lot of our talent from out of state, and one of the great challenges of doing that is finding them housing when they get here,” says Kapsalis.

The Network’s President and CEO Sunny Eappen notes it has 2,000 job openings in Vermont and across the North Country, 1,200 of which in the Green Mountain State. But Kapsalis says many prospective employees have had to decline jobs because they weren’t able to find housing.

The Health Network has relied on temporary workers for some time now but is trying to move away from that model to save funds.

“I think everyone knows how hard the healthcare workforce has been hit for all of our hospitals across the country, and we’re certainly no exception here,” says Eappen.

“We’re optimistic that some of these people in these apartments dedicated to new employees will really help us in our efforts,” notes Kapsalis.

The new building has 61 units and a mix of apartment sizes, which employees are able to move into on Friday.

South Burlington’s City Manager is excited to welcome the new residents.

“With the opening of this building and having network staff living here in the city center, we know they’re going to add much needed vibrancy in our growing downtown,” says City Manager Jessie Baker.

The building will house nurses, respiratory therapists, food service workers, and more positions. But Eappen says there’s still a long way to go.

“We haven’t resolved the issue of temporary staff yet, but this is a step that we’re taking to help us move in that pathway,” he says.

He notes another staff-dedicated apartment building will be opening in about a year, providing another 120 apartments.