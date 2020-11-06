UVM Health Network updates recovery efforts following cyberattack

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The UVM Health Network and the Vermont Army National Guard are continuing work to restore Network systems following a cyberattack last week.

Progress has reportedly been made in the ongoing work of retrieving appointment schedules for the main Burlington campus, Central Vermont Medical Center, CVPH and Porter Medical Center.

They’ve been able to get some of that back, but patients are still being asked to confirm their appointments. They’re also asked to bring medication lists and other documents like after-visit summaries from past appointments.

The Vermont Army National Guard’s Combined Cyber Response team has been working to clear thousands of devices, including laptops and medical equipment. The Network said that is expected to take some time.

The ongoing situation has caused confusion for patients, but the UVM Health website outlines which services remain available, along with any possible delays and current outages across the system.

That includes information specific to each individual hospital across Vermont and Upstate New York.

At UVM Medical Center, cancellations include some cardiology testing appointments, certain elective procedures, and outpatient lab sites.

Lab samples, meanwhile, are expected to see a delay in results of 24 to 48 hours for the foreseeable future.

The UVM Health Network said it’s ongoing work with the Guard will help not only in the recovery from this cyber attack, but securing their systems for the future.