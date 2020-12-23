UVM Medical Center begins second week of COVID-19 vaccinations

The University of Vermont Medical Center is beginning its second week of COVID-19 vaccinations. They will start to administer the vaccine to community-based providers. The hospital continues to vaccinate its own patient-facing staff as well as EMS personnel.

The hospital created a clinic on the grounds of the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction to administer the vaccine to community health care workers identified in the first phase of the state’s plan.

They will be reaching out directly to state-identified staff or employers to schedule vaccinations based on the state’s guidance. As more guidance is released and more supply of the vaccine is received, they plan on extending vaccines to include additional community health care workers identified in later phases of the state’s plan.

According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, 89 thousand people in New York have already received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. There are 22 thousand New Yorkers in nursing home facilities who have already had their first dose as part of a federal-private partnership program.

The state health department has authorized the use of extra doses that have been found in moderna vaccine vials. The vials were previously believed to contain ten doses each, but at least some of them may have 11.