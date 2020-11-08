UVM Medical Center cancels Monday breast imaging appointments due to cyberattack

UVM Medical Center is still working to recover from the cyberattack that struck the hospital more than a week ago. The MyChart patient portal for appointment schedules and electronic medical records is still offline, and all breast imaging appointments scheduled for Monday have been canceled. Those cancellations include mammograms, breast ultrasounds and biopsies.

A hospital spokesperson wrote Saturday that officials are working to expand capacity to provide chemotherapy to cancer patients to seven days, and three nights, per week. They’re also working to move some cancer treatment appointments from UVMMC to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin and CVPH in Plattsburgh.

The technology staff is working with the Vermont National Guard to check the hospital’s computers and other devices for malware or viruses. That effort involves thousands of devices, and it’ll continue into next week.