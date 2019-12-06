UVM Medical Center closes operating rooms at Fanny Allen campus for air quality investigation

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The University of Vermont Medical Center is closing operating rooms at its Fanny Allen campus until January to investigate air quality concerns.

Last week, employees complained of an exhaust-like smell that caused headaches and nausea. A health and safety team conducted a preliminary investigation along with an environmental consultant and found that air quality was safe.

The cause of the smell, however, has yet to be determined.

“Although testing has indicated that the air quality throughout the building remains safe, we understand that the situation has been upsetting for employees,” said Interim President Dr. Stephen Leffler. “We need to get to the bottom of it.”

The hospital says the operating rooms are the only impacted area of the campus. Other services such as rehabilitation and urgent care will remain open through the investigation.

When asked if he’s anticipating the investigation might find that significant infrastructure upgrades will be required, Dr. Leffler said everything is on the table.

“We’re going to listen to our consultants that are there,” Dr. Leffler said. “We’ll think about all those things and make a decision, we won’t go back in there until it’s safe for our patients and staff.”

Patients who had surgery scheduled at Fanny Allen will be contacted by their provider.