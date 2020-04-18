UVM Medical Center doctor arrested, accused of hiding camera in staff bathroom

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Investigators have arrested an emergency room doctor at the University of Vermont Medical Center, accusing him of hiding a nanny cam in a staff bathroom at the state’s largest hospital.

Dr. Eike Blohm, 37 of South Burlington, was arrested Friday afternoon.

The Chittenden Unit of Special Investigations said detectives got a call Wednesday from hospital security after finding what they called a “KNOWYOURNANNY” camera.

Investigators say after searching storage in the device, they found a large quantity of videos, some identifying Dr. Blohm as the perpetrator.

Police believe the evidence shows this was isolated to a secure staff-only bathroom inside UVMMC, which is not accessible to the general public. Hospital spokeswoman Annie Mackin, confirmed as much in a written statement Friday night as well.

“When the device was found, our staff did the right thing and contacted the Burlington Police Department, who immediately responded and conducted an investigation with our cooperation, and with support from our security team. The physician is on administrative leave pending resolution of the case. We thank BPD and CUSI for their work. Our people provide the highest quality care for members of this community, and we will ensure they are supported and informed as we learn more about this unfortunate situation,” according to the statement.

Blohm, who is also an associate professor, is expected to be charged with multiple counts of voyeurism. His arraignment is planned for May.