UVM Medical Center doctor on the shot: “The most scrutinized vaccine in history”

Nearly 60 percent of Vermont’s eligible BIPOC population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Several organizations want to keep up this momentum.

On Wednesday, Vermont’s Health Equity Initiative and Vermont Professional of Color Network raised awareness about upcoming BIPOC clinics in Burlington. They are available for those 12 and older.

During the pandemic, VHEI and VPCN have been dedicated to providing Covid-19 education and resources to BIPOC Vermonters. To ease parents’ concerns, a University of Vermont Medical Center’s Dr. Benjamin Lee spoke about the shot. He says it’s highly necessary for kids.

“I’m certainly pro-vaccine. As a Pediatric Infectious Disease Physician, my mission is to try and help all of our children live long, happy, and healthy lives.”

But some are experiencing vaccine-hesitancy.

“I’m very nervous about my kids getting it, just because they’ve had upper respiratory problems when they were younger…they’ve had asthma. They’re slowly growing out of it,” said Winooski mother Sarah Durkee.

Dr. Lee says all three shots are safe and highly protective. Currently, Pfizer is the only one authorized for those as young as 12.

“These are probably going to be the most closely scrutinized vaccines in history.” he said.

While the risk of getting the virus itself is low for Vermont children, the state has seen children get severe cases.

“It does appear that children can get this so-called Long Haul Covid Syndrome. And as we saw previously, children have this very rare complication called Multi System Inflammatory Syndrome,” said Dr. Lee.

Kamaya Coleman is a young Vermonter who is seven months away from her 12th birthday. While she’s not old now, she says she wants it in the future.

“I hope, like, sometime we can take off our mask and have freedom,” said Kamaya Coleman.

Dr. Lee says the vaccine would allow exactly that.

“It gives us a lot more freedom, we can see our friends, we can see our loved ones without worrying about catching Covid or transmitting it to someone else,” He said.

Sarah says she’s nervous about the side effects.

“I know my body can handle it more than they can, and if something were to occur, how do I handle that?”

Dr. Lee says children will experience similar side effects as adults, but he assures – they are short lived. He says the shots are our main shot out of this pandemic.

“I sincerely believe that we can’t get back to that point until we can get as many people vaccinated, and that includes our kids.”

Dr. Benjamin lee says it’s likely Pfizer will be the first shot to be offered to kids younger than twelve. He says this is expected to happen by September.

People can register here for an appointment at Burlington’s BIPOC Clinics. Vaccines will be administered Saturday, May 22 (1-5 p.m.), Saturday, May 29 (1-3:30 p.m.), and Saturday, June 5 (1-3:30 p.m.).