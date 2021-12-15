Burlington, VT — The UVM Medical Center is seeking a new contract with the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professions, which will benefit nurses and technical employees. In recognition of the difficulties of working through the pandemic and a nationwide health care staffing shortage, UVM Medical Center leadership is proposing wage increases they hope to implement sooner rather than later.

The current contract with the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professions runs through July 2022 but the new proposal is focused on getting a new contract agreed upon now, which could see significant changes starting next month.

The proposal includes a 10% average wage increase for nurses in January 2022, with an additional 5% increase in October 2022 and 2023. There is also a $5,000 stabilization bonus for technical employees, excluding imaging techs who just signed a contract. These changes can still take effect once the current contract ends but employees would have to wait until October.

As of right now, the union has rejected the proposal and both sides were unable to reach an agreement but the UVM Medical Center leadership has left their final offer on the table until Friday.