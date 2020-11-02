UVM Medical Center once again transfers Fanny Allen rehab patients to Burlington

For the second time this year, UVM Medical Center has transferred rehab patients from its Fanny Allen campus in Colchester to its main campus in Burlington. The hospital made the move as a precaution because staff members reported dizziness and nausea.

The employees have recovered, and we’re told no patients were affected. A similar problem back in May led to a transfer of its rehab patients and prompted an investigation by both the hospital and the Vermont Department of Health. Even after that investigation — and improvements made at Fanny Allen following it — UVMMC president Dr. Stephen Leffler said the hospital still doesn’t know what may be going on.

Undetermined air quality problems last fall in the operating rooms at Fanny Allen led the medical center to close the rooms last December for nearly two months.