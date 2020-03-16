UVM Medical Center opens pop-up site for coronavirus testing referrals

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. – The University of Vermont Medical Center has opened a pop-up testing site at the Champlain Valley Exposition for individuals with a referral to be tested for COVID-19.

It will be operated during weekdays on the exposition grounds in an effort to alleviate pressure on the hospital’s emergency department and urgent care teams. The hospital believes it will allow patients to receive testing more efficiently.

Operations began on Monday, when clinical staff tested more than 20 patients who had been referred by a physician’s office or Urgent Care.

Critical care paramedic John Cullen explained what people should expect if they’re sent to the site for testing.

“When you come here, you’re going to be shown some signs that will say ‘roll up your window, turn the air on in your car,’ and the you’ll show us your ID through the window,” Cullen said. “We’re going to verify your identity and then you’ll move forward and get a nose swab similar to a flu swab and you’ll be on your way.”

The hospital emphasized that the testing is not on-demand, but by referral only. People who are concerned that they may be sick should call their physician or the Department of Health to discuss their symptoms.

The Vermont Department of Health posts regular updates on the coronavirus outbreak in Vermont. Additional updates are also available on the UVM Health website.