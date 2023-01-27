Over 2,000 support staff workers at the University of Vermont Medical Center are celebrating after passing a vote to unionize.

When National Labor Relations Board members finished counting the votes inside the medical center Friday afternoon, an uproar of joy could be heard coming from the support staff workers inside the voting room. The workers found out they passed the vote to unionize overwhelmingly, with 86 percent of them voting ‘yes.’ That means 2,000 of them will now have the chance to bargain and negotiate their wages, benefits and more with the medical center in the near future.

“Oh, it’s amazing,” said Brett Rhodes, a licensed nursing assistant at the medical center who voted ‘yes.’ “We’ve been working at it for so long, and I just … I can’t believe it finally passed. It feels surreal.”

“I mean, my last meeting was last year in March to start organizing this, and I found out, oh, it’s not just my department, it’s several departments that went in at the same time and it was like perfect timing,” said Natalie Cartier, a pharmacy technician at the medical center who voted ‘yes.’

The 2,000 licensed nursing assistants, pharmacy technicians and other workers involved in this vote will now be able to start new contract negotiations with the medical center in just a few weeks at the soonest. Union members say this will happen once the vote is officially certified by the National Labor Relations Board, which they expect to take three to six weeks.

The workers say some of the top items on their wish list for a new contract include higher wages, better staffing and, for some, simply more respect.

“I think people are just tired of this system of, you know, they look at us as numbers, not people,” Cartier said. “It’s very obvious in the pay and the treatment.”

“We spend every day helping people, and it’s time that we help ourselves so that we can help people even more,” Rhodes said.

ABC22 & FOX44 News reached out to the University of Vermont Medical Center for comment and received a statement attributed to Dr. Stephen Leffler, the President and Chief Operating Officer of the Medical Center. Their statement says:

“The University of Vermont Medical Center is committed to a culture where our people feel heard, respected, and supported. As the region’s Level 1 Trauma Center and academic medical center, every single one of our employees is central to delivering exceptional patient care.“

“Throughout this process, The University of Vermont Medical Center has focused on ensuring all support and technical staff had an opportunity to have their voices heard. We believe the election administered on-site by the National Labor Relations Board met that goal, and expect to be in contact with the union soon to begin negotiating in good faith a collective bargaining agreement. We will continue our work to ensure access and service for our patients, families and communities.“