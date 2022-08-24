Some patients at the UVM Medical Center requiring specialty care are seeing long waiting times. On average, more than half of new patients wait 30 days or more to get referrals to a specialist from the UVMMC and the hospital says they are seeing a higher than usual number of patients this year.

They also say they are facing major staffing shortages and to combat the long waiting times, the hospital has rolled out eConsults. Alicia Jacobs, the Vice Chair of the UVMMC says eConsults will significantly cut waiting times for new patients needing specialty visits.

“This is just a great win-win for everyone,” said Jacobs. “It’s better for patients. It’s better for primary care providers and it’s better for specialists and it helps us collaborate in a new and innovative way. It’s really exciting.”

The eConsults allow the primary physician to go directly to a specialist with clinical questions on their patient’s behalf, which saves patients additional trips to the doctors. The UVMMC launched eConsults in late 2021 and says they hope to be using 1,500 eConsults by the end of the year.