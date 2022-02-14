Burlington, VT — In December, talks between the UVM Medical Center and the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals that centered around wage increases and contract extensions for nurses and technical employees broke down.

Two months later, the union has announced that they have accepted a proposal that will see nurse salaries increase by 10 percent effective within the next pay period, with an additional 5 percent increase in October 2022 and another 5 percent increase in October 2023. Further contract negotiations will take place this summer.

All technical employees except for imaging techs, who recently signed a letter of agreement with wage increases will receive $5,000 stabilization bonuses. Contracts for technical employees will expire next winter as planned.

“The majority of VFNHP members voted yes to accept this wage offer,” said VFNHP President Deb Snell, RN. “We appreciate that UVMMC recognized the need to increase our base wages to keep our staff here at the medical center and we truly hope that this will make nurses who were maybe thinking of leaving decide to stay. We are looking forward to sitting down at the table this spring and bargaining the rest of our contract. I believe that both sides recognize there is still work to be done and we will be ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work this spring.”

“I am glad we were able to reach an agreement and that we can get wage increases out to our nursing and technical employees now, as they continue to work incredibly hard to care for our community during this challenging time,” said Stephen Leffler, MD, President and Chief Operating Officer of the UVM Medical Center.

“During negotiations in December, we heard concerns from the union’s bargaining team about conditioning wage increases on a full contract extension through July 2024, and removed that condition from the proposal.”