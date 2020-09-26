UVM medical students launch community survey on community health and social needs

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Students at the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont have teamed up with United Way of Northwest Vermont for a survey that’s being called “the largest and most comprehensive public health project ever conducted by UVM medical students.”

“This year, COVID-19 brought additional community challenges, so the fall project our second-year students are conducting is a survey throughout Vermont,” said Jan Carney, M.D., M.P.H., associate dean for public health and health policy and Public Health Projects course director at the Larner College of Medicine.

The goal of the project is to understand community health and social needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and use that information to direct future investments where they’re most needed.

The survey is available here. In December, students will hold a virtual presentation of the data and recommendations going forward.

“As a community-led organization, United Way’s work is driven by what our neighbors tell us is most important to them,” said Amy Carmola, Ph.D., director of community impact at United Way of Northwest Vermont. “We’re looking for people’s perspectives and priorities on their health to be able to better assess community needs and direct our investments and are grateful to be partnering with the Larner College of Medicine at UVM on this important work.”