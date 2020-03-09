UVM men’s hoops gets set for semifinal battle against UMBC

Once again, Vermont will have to go through UMBC on the path to the America East championship.

Near the end of the regular season, UMBC snapped a 12-game Catamount win streak with a 66-64 in Patrick Gym on February 22.

“That loss is on me more than the players,” UVM men’s basketball head coach John Becker said. “From a game plan perspective, we did a lot of things that led [UMBC] to be able to shoot some open threes.”

UVM will take on the Retrievers in Patrick Gym in the conference semifinals on Tuesday, March 9 at 7 p.m.