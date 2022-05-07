THE UVM Men’s Lacrosse Team cut down the nets after winning back to back America East Championships.

They defeated UMBC 13-11 on Saturday afternoon at Virtue Field. Thomas McConvey led the charge for the Cats with five goals. Charlie Pope followed suit with two goals. UVM trailed 6-3 during the second quarter but scored three unanswered. After taking a 8-7 lead in the third, the Cats never looked back.

The win guarantees UVM a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Vermont will learn their opponent and regional site in the tourney on Selection Sunday. That will air at 9pm on ESPN.