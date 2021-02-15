UVM course takes up second Trump impeachment

Students enrolled in a class at UVM called “Impeachment, the Constitution and Politics” are getting a unique look at their classroom lessons in real time.

The class is taught by former UVM President Tom Sullivan, who is also a former federal prosecutor and trial attorney. The fall semester’s class focused on the first impeachment of President Donald Trump, while this semester will examine the second. Those proceedings ended Sunday when the Senate acquitted the former president of instigating the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Students go over the proceedings from the day prior, paired with lessons in law and theory. It’s a class, he says, is full of passion and energy.

“Because it comes alive for them unlike, maybe, dry textbooks,” he said. “They’re doing a very good job of critiquing the defense attorneys, the managers. Its almost like an advanced law school class for these kids, they’re really good and they’re really into it.”

For the remainder of the semester, he says they will reflect on the two trials and compare them. Sullivan also teaches a course at the university called ‘Presidential Leadership.’