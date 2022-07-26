Burlington, VT — In response to the Burlington homicide-suicide that left two University of Vermont students deceased, UVM says it is supporting the student body amid tragedy. Erica Caloiero, the Vice Provost for Student Affairs says she didn’t personally know the victim, 22-year-old Kayla Noonan, but said Noonan was a Community Entrepreneurship Major.

Caloiero says the safety and well-being of students is the school’s top priority and noted that UVM is committed to supporting the students and broader community and that UVM is “redoubling their safety efforts”.

“Our community is reeling right now in the wake of this tragedy, and we’re focused on supporting our students and supporting our community,” said Caloiero. “We’ve begun to do outreach to students who we believe may be impacted, and our counseling services are available to students year-round. We’re encouraging students to make use of counseling if they feel that they need it and if they feel that it would be supportive.”

There haven’t been any new updates to the case, but Old North End City Councilors released a joint statement on gun violence in Burlington. “This month, Burlington is left reeling after three young people were lost to gun violence. We, as local policy makers, call on state and federal officials to join us in acting to prevent further loss and suffering.”