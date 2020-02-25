UVM opens on-campus food shelf for students

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The University of Vermont is hoping to tackle food insecurity among students with a brand new food shelf.

The ‘Rally Cat’s Cupboard’ had a grand opening ceremony on Monday, with UVM President Suresh Garimella cutting the ribbon along with UVM Student Body President Jillian Scannell and UVM Dietician Nicole Reilly.

“This food insecurity issue is strangely somewhat new on campuses in terms of the attention paid to it, but it was a hidden issue for a long, long time,” Garimella said. “I’m glad its hidden no longer.”

For several years, a group of students and staff have been researching the issue of food insecurity. Scannell said students were already using the food shelf on Monday before the ribbon was cut.

“I appreciate how low-barrier it is,” Scannell said. “They come in, we just look at their CAT card, we mark down what time they came in and whether they’re an undergraduate or graduate student, that’s it,” Scannell said. “We don’t take any names, we don’t take any information.”

Two campus surveys have found that food insecurity affects roughly 1 in 5 students. It becomes a greater issue in the spring semester, and is more likely to affect first generation college students.

Reilly is co-chair of the school’s Food Insecurity Working Group and explained how the survey spurred change.

“We jumped into action,” Reilly said. “Seeing that result and that certain demographics were at a higher rate for food insecurity made this real and a priority for the university.”

The food shelf is located in the Joseph E Hills Agricultural Science Building.