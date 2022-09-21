Burlington, VT — The University of Vermont Police say that Zachariah Parker, 42, of St. Albans, was responsible for several thefts on campus.

On September 6, Parker was located cutting the lock off a bike with bolt cutters. The bike belonged to a UVM student and when approached, Parker provided a false name to the police. He was identified and police also found tools and car keys in his possession that were determined to be stolen from Franklin County, VT.

Police learned that Parker had an arrest warrant for Failure to Appear in Court and cited him to appear in court on a charge of Grand Larceny on December 13.

On September 12, UVM Police investigated reports of theft from parked cars on campus. One individual said their ATM card was stolen and had been used in Burlington. Police were able to review video surveillance and identified Parker as the individual using the card. Parker will be cited with Unlawful Trespass for returning to the UVM campus and False Pretenses for the fraudulent transaction.

Police also say that Parker was caught on surveillance footage on campus trying to tamper with the key ignition of a student’s motorcycle on August 12. He will be cited for Unlawful Mischief.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact UVM Police at 802-656-3473 or to leave an anonymous tip via the UVM LifeSafe App

