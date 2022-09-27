Burlington, VT — The University of Vermont Police is seeking assistance locating first-year Randy Montie, of Burlington. Montie was reported missing on Tuesday and was last seen around 3 am in the area of the UVM Medical Center campus.

UVM Police say that Montie’s disappearance is not suspicious but there is a concern for his welfare.

Montie is described as 5’11” and weighs around 175 pounds and is a member of the UVM Men’s soccer team. He was last seen wearing an off-white jacket, blue/white flannel, mustard-colored turtle neck, blue jeans, and a light brown baseball hat.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact UVMP Police at 802-656-3473. Anonymous tips or reports can be made here or on the UVM LiveSafe app.

The UVM Catamounts’ game against UMass that was scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed as a result.