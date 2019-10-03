UVM Police: Stickers found in another round of bias-motivated vandalism

It appears Patriot Front is responsible for yet another round of bias-motivated vandalism on the University of Vermont Campus.

An alert was posted on social media late Wednesday.

UVM Police say after receiving a tip on Tuesday, they quickly removed stickers from four locations.

Police say they do believe it’s connected to the same group that placed similar signs in late August. On August 27, vandalism to a sign was found near the Davis Center and while investigating, police say they found two more stickers or posters.

The stickers and posters have slogans such as “Keep America American” and “Better Dead Than Red.” The name “Patriot Front” was at the bottom.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has designated Patriot Front a hate group that inveighs against “replacement populations” — non-white residents, immigrants and refugees. Its actions typically involve posting flyers and dropping banners off buildings or overpasses.”

Prior to this summer, Burlington police got involved after vandalism was found in February, and white supremacist posters were found on the campuses of UVM and Champlain College on two occasions in 2018.