Burlington, VT — The President of the University of Vermont said in a statement Thursday that local media outlets followed an “uninformed narrative” when reporting on allegations that the university allowed an anti-Semitic culture on campus,

The statement from Suresh Garimella denied allegations that anti-Semitic actions were mishandled on campus, and he characterized the publicity as an “exploitation of fear and divisiveness.”

On Tuesday, the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights launched a Title VI investigation into complaints that Jewish students are subjected to “severe and persistent, anti-Semitic harassment” on campus. That day, UVM responded to media inquiries with a short statement that said the school was aware of the investigation and was looking forward to providing a full response.

Tuesday’s statement also said UVM is committed to “a culture of inclusiveness for all students, faculty and staff, including members of our Jewish community.”

In Thursday’s statement, Garimella said the media reports had cast the school in a “patently false light.” The statement described each of the three allegations made and said UVM adequately responded to each one.

In the first allegation, UVM says it investigated a complaint that a teaching assistant made anti-Semitic remarks and threatened to lower the grades of Jewish students. UVM says it did a review to ensure grades were awarded on a non-discriminatory basis and that no student reported to the university that this TA harassed or discriminated against them.

UVM says it also looked into a group of students throwing rocks at the Hillel Building, saying that the students were doing so to get the attention of a friend in the building and that there was no reported damage or evidence that this was motivated by anti-Semitic bias.

The third allegation claimed that two organizations excluded students who expressed support for Zionism from membership. UVM says the groups were not recognized student organizations.

The UVM Media Relations Officer did not immediately respond to requests for further comment on Garimella’s statement.