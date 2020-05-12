UVM President discusses financial challenges ahead due to COVID-19

BURLINGTON, Vt. – University of Vermont President Dr. Suresh Garimella sent an e-mail to the campus community Monday detailing the financial challenges that have arisen due to COVID-19.

In his message, he referenced a recent national survey that suggests four-year colleges could see a 20 percent drop in enrollment, and students are now more likely to go to a college close to home. 73 percent of UVM undergraduates are from out-of-state, so Dr. Garimella expects that would impact enrollment and revenue significantly.

“If we experience even a half of the enrollment decrease predicted by current national surveys, we will suffer a $26 million loss of revenue, or over 7 percent of our general fund budget,” Dr. Garimella wrote.

He also added that the ongoing crisis has drained I.T. funds due to the purchase of special supplies and equipment. The amount of money being put toward COVID-19 related expenses isn’t expected to slow down, either. That’s due in large part to an effort to bring more readily available virus testing to the campus community.

“By June 30, these costs will amount to almost $8.7 million,” Dr. Garimella said. “Our budget certainly did not anticipate such new expenses. In addition, we expect to incur another $6.4 million in COVID-19 direct expenses as we prepare to welcome students back to campus in the fall.”

University leadership is now looking at several options to cut the budget. Dr. Garimella was asked if layoffs should be expected.

“I personally would like to do all we can to minimize pain, particularly for those at the lower end of the spectrum here in pay,” Dr. Garimella said. “We’ve heard from some that they may want to reduce the time they work or not work over the summer, so there may be some voluntary options.”

UVM had already announced measures to cut costs, including a hiring freeze and budget cuts for administrative support. Dr. Garimella said endowment funds can’t be used to meet the budget challenge because it’s made up of over 800 individual gifts, most of which specify how proceeds may be used.