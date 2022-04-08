A University of Vermont nursing professor is honored for her research into autism and childbirth, finding many cases where giving birth can be traumatic for moms with autism. Dr. Laura Lewis explored the birth stories of 16 autistic individuals, to understand how they made sense of the experience of childbirth.

What she found was that many experienced trauma. “People were being minimized in their experiences; they felt that people were not responding to their pain, they really felt that they were not being listened to.”

Dr. Lewis found the sensory environment of the birthing units could be overwhelming for autistic people. “So the birthing environment we have those fluorescent lights, we have people touching your body, a lot of noises you hear other people going through the birthing process.”

A 2017 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that nearly 5 and a half million adults or more than two percent of the U.S. population are autistic and there is growing evidence women are under-diagnosed.

“Of the individuals that we interviewed only five were aware that they were autistic at the time they gave birth and of those, two did not disclose that they were autistic to their healthcare team.”

Dr. Melissa Houser, the Executive Director of All Brains Belongs is also a physician and regularly witnesses the impact of stereotypes autistic people face. “Health care providers who are looking to become more inclusive of neurodivergent individuals need to zoom out and unlearn a lot of the defaults of the healthcare system including the way we were all trained.”

Dr. Lewis says it’s important to take a non-judgmental approach to every situation. “I think whether we know someone is autistic or not it is listening to people it is hearing what they are saying and listening to what they are asking from us for us it is supporting people in what they need.”

It’s an approach that could make a difference and change the experience for many new moms.