Burlington, VT — Adrian Ivakhiv, a professor of environmental studies at the University of Vermont has been keeping a close eye on the escalating developments in Ukraine. Ivakhiv, who is Ukrainian by ancestry, has family and friends in the country and says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hits close to home.

“I’m pretty tired, did not sleep a lot, very heartbroken actually. It’s been very hard. I think initially there was a lot of disbelief, most Ukrainians didn’t think it would come to this but now I have been hearing the whole spectrum of emotion, a lot of fear and anxiety.

“There are tanks and missile launchers that have crossed the border and are moving into the major cities, so this is a full-scale invasion the kind we have not seen in Europe since the last world war, and I think that is an extremely concerning prospect.”

Ivakhiv worries about his friends and family but believes Ukrainians will resist, and that it will be a long fight. “Militarily, the country doesn’t have the military capabilities of Russia. Russia runs the second largest military in the world, it’s a nuclear power. Ukraine gave up it’s nuclear weapons in 1993 for the guarantee that their borders won’t be violated.”

He notes that there is a long history of why Putin wants Ukraine. “He has been talking for years about his grievances, about how the Soviet Union collapsed and the loss of this territory and all these countries, many of which are part of NATO for good reason. He wants power, he wants to feel strong.”

As for the future, Ivakhiv fears the impact the crisis will have on the nation of Ukraine as a whole. “Loss of life, potentially millions of people will lose their lives or their homes and lose the dream of having a normal country,” Ivakhiv says he hopes that the world will rally to support Ukraine. “So I think it is important that we all recognize that we all act and demonstrate a solidarity with Ukraine right now.”

His friends and family are safe and he has been emailing them as much as he can.