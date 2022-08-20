The University of Vermont will open its doors back to college students for the fall semester next week.

Local business owners on Church Street say they’re excited.

“It sort of marks the end of summer but the beginning of the fall school season,” says Homeport Manager Francois Bouchett. “We do a huge back to school business. It’s always good to see the new and familiar faces coming back into the new school year.”

“I’ve been doing this for twenty years now and it’s always fun to welcome back the students and see the whole family visit,” says Catamount Storeowner Kelly Darling.

Store managers like the ones at Homeport say they order more tapestry supplies to meet demand.

“We’re particularly well suited for the dorm rooms and stuff like that,” Bouchett says. “A lot of people like to buy their lights, décor and stuff like that.”

UVM will hold a two-day new student move-in process this coming Wednesday and Thursday. The Vice Provost says they’re making final preparations to dining halls, residence halls and athletic facilities.

“We are really looking forward to a more typical start to the academic year this year,” says Ericka Caloiero. “A far more typical start than the last two years. I’m really looking forward to meeting the class of 2026.”

Vermonters encourage new students to explore their new communities.

“UVM and Burlington are incredible places to go to college,” Caloiero says. “Burlington is consistently ranked as one of the healthiest places to live. One of the best college towns in America.”

“I mean it’s just a really cool [and] fun place to live,” Bouchett says.

Hundreds of volunteers are signed up to help families move their students in.

UVM’s first day of fall semester classes is Monday, August 29th.