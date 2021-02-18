UVM reports nearly 80 cases since spring semester started

The University of Vermont has reported nearly 80 confirmed COVID-19 cases among students during the first two weeks of the spring semester.

The school sent an email to the UVM community on Wednesday after 46 students tested positive for COVID-19 in one week, the Burlington Free Press reports

“We write now both to put that number in perspective, but also, importantly, to remind everyone of the critical importance of all COVID protocols,” said the email from Patricia Prelock, provost and senior vice president, and Gary Derr, vice president for operations and public safety.

The school reported a total of 99 student cases last semester from Aug. 7 to Nov. 24.

University spokesperson Enrique Corredera told the newspaper that the school anticipated higher case counts this semester due to trends locally and around the country.