UVM reports UK variant cases as state officials urge Vermonters to stay vigilant

MONTPELIER – One in three Vermonters over the age of 16 have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and as the state prepares to move quickly through the remaining age groups, officials are calling on younger Vermonters to turn out for their shots with the same urgency as those who came before.

That need for urgency is fueled in part by the spread of COVID-19 variants. On Tuesday, the Vermont Department of Health said that five of six test samples from COVID-19 positive individuals from the University of Vermont tested positive for the UK variant.

The process used for selecting specimens to test for the variant does not give results that reflect the true distribution of the variant in the county or state. Currently, specimen selection has been based on factors that would most likely lead to finding a variant, such as samples from people who were COVID-19 positive in areas with large outbreaks.

“I think there were those who were suprised to hear about it,” said UVM VP of Operations and Public Safety Gary Derr. “Other people, I think, have been hearing our message all along that we need to act and assume that the variant is in our community.”

UVM’s latest round of COVID-19 testing last week found 93 positive cases among students out of the 18,747 students tested. Derr said students have been exceptional in following state and university protocol.

At Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing, Governor Phil Scott urged all Vermonters to stay vigilant as officials work to get everyone over 16 vaccinated by July.

“It’s important for everyone to follow the guidelines, remain vigilant, and we’ll get through this a lot quicker, a lot safer, and have a far more normal summer if we do so,” Gov. Scott said.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said younger Vermonters also need to stay on alert over the coming months because experts still don’t have a lot of information about the long-term impact of contracting COVID-19, and how many people might be at risk for those long-term symptoms.

“Whether the number is 10 percent or 30 percent, all I know is that this pandemic has been called the largest mass-disabling event in some time,” Levine said. “It does not spare a person because they are young. I don’t want anyone to risk developing this, to have your lives hindered by what is starting to become an avoidable virus.”

Vermont and the rest of the Northeast has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks, but officials are hopeful that warmer weather combined with more people getting vaccinated will bring numbers back down in the weeks and months ahead. Still, Dr. Levine said the biggest variable is people continuing to follow health guidelines.

“We are still in a really delicate time, where the virus and its variants can and will take advantage of us if we let our guard down,” Dr. Levine said. “It has the potential to set us back in our efforts, hampering us in this race.”

Bars across Vermont are preparing to reopen on Wednesday under the same health and safety guidelines as restaurants. State officials maintain that the requirements put in place are enough to ensure bars can get back to serving drinks safely, even with the recent uptick in cases.

“The idea of a bar being open is not as you imagine – people standing shoulder-to-shoulder having cocktails and socializing,” said Lindsey Kurrle, Secretary of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development. “They can come in and be seated, but bars are able to do this without serving food as well.”

During his weekly conference call with the Biden Administration, Governor Scott said Dr. Anthony Fauci made an appearance to outline the final piece of the vaccination timeline that vermont hasn’t set a date on yet.

“He thought we should expect all high school students should be eligible this fall, and young children by the first part of next year,” Governor Scott said.