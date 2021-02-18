UVM researchers find overall decrease in police spending across 98 Vermont towns

Town Meeting Day is less than two weeks away. With that, comes a decision on several budget proposals. This year, voters across the state may see an increase or decrease in police spending.

Calls for defunding the police had University of Vermont researchers looking into police spending patterns. They gathered information from 98 Vermont towns.

The data is organized by several categories: town, police department, population size, budget cycle (Calendar or Fiscal Year), proposed police budget (for FY22), the percent increase (for FY21-22), and per capita spending

“We’ve done this…This is now the third time. And this is now the first time we’re showing an overall decrease,” said Richard Watts, Director of the Center for Research on Vermont.

Watts says this means town-level spending is potentially slowing.

“For this year, it’s an average of negative 0.45 percent that it’s decreasing,” said Research Coordinator Emily Anderson.

Anderson says while this may not seem like much, spending rates were trending upward in previous years from 3 to 6 percent.

Lead Student Researcher Valentina Czochanski says about seven towns saw increases above 10 percent and another seven saw decreases of more than 20 percent.

“I think the biggest surprise to me was…the fact that it was not easy to find these numbers, which seems interesting because these are the proposed budgets for Fiscal Year 2022 and they’re going to be voted on town meeting,” said Czochanski.

The study shows 40 percent increase in the proposed police budget for FY21-22 in the Town of St. Albans.

Town Manager Carrie Johnson says this is because their contract with St. Albans City P.D. is ending and they plan to hire the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.

“There should be very little change that people notice. I mean we did not reduce the number of hours being served. We’re still hiring them to provide 24/7 coverage that our select board would be the best continuity of service,” said Johnson.

Among the towns showing a decrease, Lyndon-Village shows a 36 percent decrease*.

But Municipal Administrator for the Town of Lyndon-Village of Lyndonville Justin Smith clarified in a statement:

“It was not a drop of [at least] 20% in the police budget for the village, it was [at least] a 20% drop in what they will be paying the town. We annually review where the calls and stops are generated and assign a portion of the annual police budget to both the Town and Village.”

To further the study, Richard says he and his researchers want to compare all the data they have collected from the past three years.

*Note: the package incorrectly says 20 percent.