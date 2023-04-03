The University of Vermont says it has voluntarily resolved a federal civil rights investigation into alleged antisemitism on campus.

The investigation was launched in September after a complaint filed by the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law and the organization Jewish on Campus alleged that UVM allowed an environment hostile to Jewish students in violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights investigated numerous allegations, including that Jewish students were excluded from campus clubs, a teaching assistant threatened to reduce the grades of students who supported the state of Israel and rocks were thrown at a building where Jewish students lived.

President Suresh Garimella denied the allegations and said the university promptly and thoroughly investigated after learning of the complaint.

Last year, the university said it determined that two groups that excluded students who supported Israel as the homeland for Jewish people were not recognized student organizations and were not bound by the university’s policies governing student organizations.

The university also said that no grades were lowered ,and no student reported they had been discriminated against. And after learning that rocks had been thrown at a campus building where Jewish students lived, police determined small rocks were thrown at the building to get the attention of a friend, and there was no evidence it was motivated by antisemitic bias, Garimella said.

In a statement announcing a “voluntary resolution” of the investigation, UVM did not offer an apology or admit that antisemitism takes place on campus. The university “unequivocally condemns, and will not tolerate, antisemitism in any form,” the statement said.

“If members of our campus community experience a hostile educational or work environment on account of their identity, including their shared ancestry, UVM will use all tools at its disposal to eliminate the hostile behavior and enable each member of the community to learn and work in an environment unfettered by discrimination and harassment.”