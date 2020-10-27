UVM seeks to provide more affordable education for all students

“We need to stay focused on the future and that future rests in the hands of our young people, our students. It’s critical we do all we can to clear the pathways to their success,” said UVM President Suresh Garimella.

On Tuesday, he announced plans to reduce the cost of attendance at UVM. His approach is comprised of three components: zero increases in tuition, freezing the cost of room and board, and reducing the comprehensive fee.

“It is our sacred responsibility to provide an excellent education that is accessible and affordable,” said Garimella.

At UVM, in-state tuition is approximately $18,800 and out-of-state tuition is more than double.

But Garimella points out there are even more costs.

“Tuition is only one part of the impact of cost of attendance.”

In fact, room and board is about $13,000 and increases by 3.2% every year. That’s on top of a $2,000 comprehensive fee. However, UVM wants to minimize these costs. If implemented, Garimella says these cuts will be a significant accomplishment.

“For the first time in more than three decades, there will be no increase in room or board.”

For the one student, the pandemic interrupted the last few months of her freshman year.

Sophomore Anna Feloni said while she understood having to transition online, she values her in-person education and is happy to be back on-campus.

“I really appreciate it, and I really appreciate everyone at UVM stance on the importance of education and making it as authentic as possible during this time.”

President Garimella made an additional announcement Monday.

“As another key aspect of our effort to promote student access and affordability, I’m excited to announce a new fundraising initiative focused on financial aid.”

The Student Opportunity Access and Recruitment Campaign (SOAR) will raise $150 million for both undergrad and graduate students.

Additionally, UVM Catamounts will be able to apply for the President’s Common Ground Scholarship, which works to support underserved and underrepresented students. So far, the campaign has raised $18 million.

Garimella explained COVID-related costs caused a majority of UVM staff and faculty to take a five percent wage cut. Some senior leaders even sacrificed a month’s salary.

“This reflects the commitment of our university community to do all we can to help maintain affordability,” said Garimella.

In his announcement, Garimella said student debt is the second-highest category of consumer debt in the nation, illuminating the significance of these recommendations.

“Annual tuition increases, even modest ones, are not the solution for the budget pressures facing higher education…it is not prudent nor is it practical to absorb continually rising costs.”

If these recommendations are approved by the Board of Trustees, it will cost less to attend UVM next fall.