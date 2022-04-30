Hundreds of UVM staff and students held a rally outside Howe Library on Friday, demanding for better wages and fairer contracts.

Ellen Kaye is a member of UVM Staff United, a group dedicated to improving working conditions at the University of Vermont.

“We want them to value us and we want them to pay us fairly,” Kaye said. “We want staff to be retained. I hope they understand that we are what makes this place run and students understand that their outcomes are tied with ours. That they depend on us. If we are not taken care of here they are going to suffer as well.”

The crowd then marched to the Waterman Building and engaged in a roving picket line.

Students at UVM spent the last five days camping out on campus to let the administration know students and staff stand together in solidarity. Just like senior Chrys Anthemum Harrel.

“When they are not getting paid a living wage it affects everything,” Harrel said. “It’s a ripple effect on campus. We are all connected.”

UVM Staff United said hundreds make less than $20 an hour, rely on food stamps, or work several other jobs. Jamie Graham has spent five years working in the Biomedical Health Sciences department at UVM and feels strongly about the school raising wages for staff.

“For myself it’s because on UVMs salary I can’t buy new clothes,” Graham said. “I can’t go anywhere for any time off other than the couch in my living room, which makes me one of the lucky ones. Our power is in our people our leverage is in our people and so every person who is here for our actions at our rallies every person matters.”

The Chief Human Resource Officer at UVM said the school has refrained from commenting on the specifics of the negotiations. Starting next week there will be a regular picket on Tuesday and Thursday from 12-1.