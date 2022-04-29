UVM Staff United, a group dedicated to improving working conditions at the University of Vermont continued to express their desire for a fair contract from the administration in a rally on campus.

Students and staff stood together to fight for better wages. They say 30 percent of UVM staff have to rely on food pantries and that is something they want to change.

“What do we want livable wages, when do we want them now.”

Hundreds of UVM staff and students held a rally outside Howe Library on Friday demanding for better wages and fairer contracts.

“We want them to value us and we want them to pay us fairly and we want staff to be retained.”

Ellen Kaye, a member of UVM Staff United said, “I hope they understand that we are what makes this place run and students understand that their outcomes are tied with ours that they depend on us and if we are not taken care of here they are going to suffer as well.”

The crowd then marched to the Waterman building and engaged in a roving picket line.

Students at UVM spent the last five days camping out on campus to let the administration know students and staff stand together in solidarity.

“When they are not getting paid a living wage it affects everything; it’s a ripple effect on campus. We are all connected.”

UVM Staff United says hundreds make less than $20 an hour, rely on food stamps, or work several other jobs.

“For myself it’s because on uvms salary i cant buy new clothes, i can’t go anywhere for any time off other than the couch in my living room which makes me one of the lucky ones.”

Graham had spent five years working in the Biomedical Health Sciences department at UVM and feels strongly about the school raising wages for staff. “Honestly it makes me feel disgusted because uvm knows full well the issues that they face, they know that full well that what they pay us isn’t enough.

“Our power is in our people our leverage is in our people and so every person who is here for our actions at our rallies every person matters.”

The Chief Human Resource officer at UVM says the school has refrained from commenting on the specifics of the negotiations. Starting next week there will be a regular picket Tuesday and Thursday from 12 to 1.