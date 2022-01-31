Burlington, VT — A handful of Vermonters will be soon be facing off against the top competitors in the world as the 2022 Winter Olympics in China are just a few days away.

One local Olympian is Ben Ogden, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering at the University of Vermont. Originally from Langrove, VT, Ogden will be making his Olympic debut in cross-country skiing. Ogden started Nordic skiing as a little kid with his father.

“When we were young, he really knew how to make it fun, which led to the lifelong thing for me and my sisters,” said Ogden.

He competed in several children ski leagues and now years later, is training under former Olympian and Coach Patrick Weaver at UVM. “It was a great opportunity for me to share my experiences and to lead other young skiers to also reach the Olympics,” said Weaver.

Weaver says he sees a lot of himself in Ogden. “You do kind of relive some of your own memories of what it was like to be an Olympian and it’s a special bond you have with an athlete”.

Ogden is set to compete in several events in China including the classic 15k and while this is his first time in the Olympics, it is not the first time he has competed on the international stage. Ogden has skied in Finland, Norway, and Switzerland.

“You can see it in peoples’ eyes, Ben Ogden is a name not only in Vermont but he is known over in Europe at the World Cup level,” said Weaver. “People know who he is, and when they learn that he’s gotten to where he’s gotten today training in Burlington, that means a lot.”

Ogden expressed excitement about competing in the Olympics but won’t forget what got him started in the first place, to have fun. “I’m really proud to be on Team USA and to throw down in China,” said Ogden.

“Push hard when it comes time to race but smile when it’s time to train.”