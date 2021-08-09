UVM students react to indoor mask mandate ahead of fall semester

BURLINGTON, Vt. – If you’ve gotten used to walking around without a mask handy, it may be time to get back in the habit – on Friday, Vermont’s largest city and its largest university announced a return to indoor masking.

The University of Vermont is requiring faculty, staff, students and visitors to wear a mask indoors on its campus, while the City of Burlington is recommending indoor masking for public spaces.

Many UVM students took the announcement in stride, and were grateful that the ongoing risk is still being taken seriously.

“I felt kind of relieved to know we’re not completely forgetting about the pandemic, we’re still remembering that there’s safety concerns going around,” said Seraphina Fecher, who will be a junior this fall semester.

“The pandemic isn’t over just because we’re in a state with a high vaccination rate, places where other students come from are probably not as safe as we are,” said Graceia Pacheco, also a junior at the university.

Despite that, there was hope among students that restrictions and mandates might’ve been behind them by the time Fall 2021 rolled around.

“It’s a little bit frustrating I think, because we had two months where there were very few restrictions in Burlington and things felt like they were turning around,” said Maddie Cross, a recent graduate of UVM. “But, it’s the smart thing to do if you have kids coming in from all over the country.”

“If that’s the most we’re going to have to do, I’m totally okay with that, and I think we’re all used to wearing masks at this point as long as there’s no restrictions in place,” Pacheco said.

According to the university, over 90 percent of new and returning students are vaccinated, and that rate is continuing to rise ahead of students’ return to campus. Others said that strong turnout, combined with the school’s vaccine mandate, will be a big help in avoiding further measures as the year goes on.

“We’re kind of leading the charge, and I’m proud to go to school here,” said Elle Zymba, a UVM student. “I think we’re doing all the right things.”

Meanwhile, the City of Burlington’s recommendation for indoor masking was met with similar support. As of Friday, Chittenden County had reached the CDC’s threshold for high transmission as the state as a whole reported 88 new cases.

“I’m really worried about the Delta variant,” said Bernie Carver. “We have to go with the science, I think. I was hoping we could get back to normal, but it doesn’t look like the virus is done with us yet.”