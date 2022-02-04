Burlington, VT — The University of Vermont required students to get booster shots by February 1.

Gary Derr, Vice President for Operations and Public Safety, says students have shown strong compliance and that 92 percent of them have already gotten their booster shot. Derr says 350 students still need to get their boosters and will have until February 15 to get it.

“I am really impressed with our students and very pleased with the outcome,” said Derr. “I’m really pleased that we’ll be offering a booster clinic on campus. We’ll be working with the Vermont Department of Health and offering boosters right on campus in the Davis Center.”

The booster clinic starts Monday, February 7. For more information, click here.

UVM also offers free PCR testing at the Davis Center for students and faculty. You can find updated results here.