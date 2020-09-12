UVM study finds the amount of reported cases in Chittenden County is likely a fraction of the actual total

BURLINGTON, Vt. – A new UVM study suggests the amount of reported cases of COVID-19 in Chittenden County is likely only one fifth of the actual total. The lead investigator behind that study is making a push for policy-makers to expand testing beyond those who are symptomatic using serologic testing.

Eline van den Broek-Altenburg is Vice Chair of Population Health Science at the Larner College of Medicine, and the study’s principal investigator. She said this study provides the first estimate of unreported cases in Chittenden County, adding that the information is important for state officials, because knowing how many people are sick or have been sick helps predict what’s coming next.

“My suggestion would be do this at a larger scale and ask people to voluntarily show up if you suspect that you’ve had it or somebody close to you had it, have them tested so that you actually get better data on how likely we’re going to see a spike again,” van den Broek-Altenburg said.

Van den Broek-Altenburg acknowledged that serological testing has received criticism over accuracy concerns, but the study was done using two different methods to ensure reliability. It estimates that the amount of infected people in Chittenden County is actually roughly 3,600 compared to just 662 reported cases.

“More than half the people globally appear to be asymptomatic, and if you add that test capacity is still not at the level we can test anyone who wants to get tested, the conclusion is that if you really want to get a better idea of what’s going on and who’s already had it and gotten sick, you’ve got to take that step with serologic testing as well,” van den Broek-Altenburg said.

Securing the resources to complete this study was a challenge that lasted months, but it appears the real hurdle will be getting the state’s key decision-makers on board with the concept to expand it.

“I’m a little suprised by the lack of interest in really investing in getting this type of data,” van den Broek-Altenburg said. “I keep hearing from state officials ‘this is interesting, this is very useful, but the priority right now is contact trace or some other strategy’, and I don’t think this is an either-or right now. We’re in times of crisis, we want to get as many answers as we can.”

The study also found that those who wore masks had more daily person-to-person contact compared to those who didn’t, and researchers believe there needs to be more public health messaging about the fact that masks aren’t ‘a free pass to go see as many people as you want.’