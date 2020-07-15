UVM to divest from fossil fuels

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The University of Vermont Board of Trustees voted unanimously to divest the university’s endowment of fossil fuel investments Tuesday afternoon.

The university announced it will immediately end new direct investments, and will fully divest from public investments in fossil fuels by July 2023.

This follows months of student and faculty activism on environmental issues, including a presentation made to the Board of Trustees in November. UVM President Suresh Garimella said it’s a major step in the university’s history of environmental consciousness.

“Today marks an important milestone,” Garimella said. “We’re extending a tradition of significant and decisive steps the university has taken that sets UVM apart, and I want to acknowledge our student involvement. I’m really proud of the way they approached this issue in a constructive and therefore, I think effective, fashion.”

The unanimous vote by the board comes four months after a sustainability work group was formed to explore the possibility of divesting from fossil fuels.

Years of mounting pressure from students, faculty and the community to take bold action on environmental issues was a key factor, but Board of Trustees Chair Ron Lumbra said there are conflicting priorities at play.

“The board needs to balance our community’s desire to make progress on important societal issues with the board’s important responsibility to protect and grow university assets,” Lumbra said. “In this instance, we were able to find good common ground that takes into account both considerations.”

UVM’s overall investment portfolio is valued at $536 million, with fossil fuel investments accounting for about 6.7 percent of that.

Lumbra said the competing interests he spoke to are becoming more compatible over time, which made this move easier to stomach from a financial standpoint.

“Energy stocks have performed poorly, the forecast has also become bleak,” Lumbra said. “The other thing that’s changed, however, is the opportunity to invest in sustainable funds in sustainable and environmentally friendly ways.”

It was also announced that the university will be getting a new hybrid-propulsion research vessel to be used on Lake Champlain.

The vessel will support the work of the Rubenstein School’s Ecosystem Science Laboratory, and the university claimed it will “be unlike any other used in freshwater research across the nation,” with a unique design and advanced technology. UVM’s primary research vessel, the Melosira, has been in service for more than 30 years.

“Sustainability is integral to who we are as an institution,” said Trustee Carolyn Dwyer, who also chaired the Board’s Sustainability Work Group. “We approached this recommendation—and the resulting decision—in a way that was methodical, principled, and built on strong foundational knowledge. I’m proud of the decision, and of the way we reached it.”