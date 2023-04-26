For at least the next decade, the University of Vermont’s Grossman School of Business will give student entrepreneurs enough seed money to maximize their new businesses’ odds of long-term success in the Green Mountain State.

The Joy and Jerry Meyers Cup competition, funded by a donation announced Wednesday, will award more than $200,000 to one winner each year. Stowe native Chip Meyers approached UVM officials approximately 18 months ago with the idea of a $2.5 million donation.

He’ll give the Grossman School of Business $250,000 each year for a decade in the names of his late parents, who were both UVM alumni.

“Ninety-something percent of that will go to the winner, so it’ll give them a real chance at success to make it,” Meyers said. “Part of the criteria is that they need to stay in Vermont for a certain period of time.”

UVM sophomore Tomek Botwicz says he’ll likely enter next year’s Meyers Cup competition. He’s founded a software app already in use in Burlington, Essex and Middlebury. It uses a digital dashboard to make people’s interactions with government easier.

“They can pay their parking tickets,” Botwicz said. “And they’re able to vote digitally, fill out records, request permits, and do all of these things in a really, really simple fashion.”

Current senior Lily Merchant, who helps lead entrepreneurship programs at UVM, had some advice for future Meyers Cup entrants.

“Get involved in the other entrepreneurship-type programs across campus,” she said. “There’s lots of different programs to fund student businesses, lots of hands-on activities. I also think you really need to take advantage of the other organizations in the Burlington area. There’s lots of workspaces, lots of people willing to help.”

Undergraduate seniors can enter; their entries are due in September. After two rounds of cuts, finalists will pitch their ventures in April to a panel of judges that will include the Meyers family.

Each year’s winner will earn $212,500 and a full slate of in-kind services from area firms.

“HULA’s one great one (that has agreed to come on board with its workspace services),” Grossman School of Business acting dean Barb Arel said. “We have Fresh Tracks, who’s a great venture capital company here, along with some accounting and marketing, and we have some legal support as well.”

Vermont Commerce Secretary Lindsay Kurrle said Gov. Phil Scott has frequently asked for innovative ideas to grow the Green Mountain State’s economy.

“We have a history of some really unique brands,” she said. “Snowboards, ice cream, electric aircraft — I could go on — so we’re excited.”

UVM president Dr. Suresh Garimella was unavailable for a one-on-one interview. However, in remarks at Wednesday afternoon’s launch announcement, he expressed a hope to keep the Meyers Cup going even after the funding expires in 2033.