UVM to require COVID-19 vaccinations for new and returning students

The University of Vermont says it will require that students be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the time they arrive on campus for the fall semester.

The Executive Committee of the University of Vermont’s Board of Trustees today endorsed the requirement Friday.

“I have consulted with medical and public health experts at the university and in the state,” said UVM President Suresh Garimella. “The risk is simply too high to take chances with COVID-19, especially with thousands of our students coming from other states where vaccination rates are lower than ours.”

Saint Michael’s College and Bennington College have already said they will require the vaccination for the fall semester.

The university in a press release said that more than 80 percent of Vermont residents have had at least one dose of vaccine, a rate that leads the nation. About two thirds have had the full dose, according to the Vermont Department of Health.

“A fully vaccinated student population on our campus is the best way to continue to protect the health of students, employees, and the broader Burlington community against COVID-19,” said Garimella. “And it is the most effective way to ensure a vibrant campus experience for our students.”

UVM said it will notify students and families about the requirement in the coming days.